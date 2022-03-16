(Pocket-lint) - Google has casually announced that some Chrome OS users can now run Steam on their Chromebooks.

During the Google for Games Developer Summit, Google revealed it "just launched" a Steam alpha for select Chromebooks. Because it's an alpha at this stage, that means it's just a test for now and not fully ready to officially release for everyone. If you don't care and want to dive in and start enjoying Steam games on your Chrome OS machine, here's how.

The first thing you need to do is open your Chromebook and switch to the "dev channel". It's a more experimental software experience that will allow you to test the Steam alpha and the latest features of the Chrome operating system (Chrome OS). Anyone can switch to the dev channel (unless you're using a Chromebook from work or school, as your IT admin might restrict you from switching channels). Google has a support page that details how to switch to the dev channel, but we've also distilled the steps below.

Before you switch channels, back up your data. (Here's how.)

Sign in to your Chromebook with your Google account. At the bottom right, select the time. Select Settings. In the bottom left, select About Chrome OS. Select Additional details. Next to "Channel," select Change channel. Select a channel. Select Change channel. If you switch to beta or dev, your Chromebook downloads an update. Your Chromebook will ask to restart.

Note: The dev channel may introduce bugs on your machine. If you want to go back to the stable or beta channel, just select Change channel in step six above and then Powerwash. When the update installs, select Relaunch and Powerwash. Please note that everything will be deleted from your Chromebook, and you'll need to sign in with your Google Account again.

If you're in the dev channel because you followed step one above, then you should be ready for the Steam alpha to land. Google said the dev channel gets updated once or twice weekly. So, presumably, the Steam alpha will arrive within the next couple weeks (or by early April 2022) in the dev channel.

It's unclear right now. Google is pointing people to the Chromebook Community Forum for more information. However, on there, the company only says it's "landing an early, alpha-quality version of Steam on Chrome OS in the Dev channel for a small set of Chromebooks coming soon". And it recommends coming back to the forum for even more information.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

Sorry, that's all Google has announced for now. Once the Steam alpha is available, Pocket-lint will update this guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.