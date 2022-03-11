The page could help you avoid buying something for your Steam Deck mistakenly.

Xbox confirms more of its games that play well on Steam Deck

Earlier this year Xbox officially confirmed which of its games would play well on Steam Deck and which wouldn't. This list has since been updated to include more compatible games.

This is a comprehensive look at which of its first-party games will run nicely on the Steam Deck, and which will offer a slightly less salutary experience.

The list of official Xbox games is broken into three sections, those that are Verified and will play nicely, those that are playable but may have some hitches, and those that won't work at all.

Which Xbox Game Studios games work on Steam Deck?

In the first category, those that are Verified, we've got the following titles:

Deathloop

Pentiment

Doom Eternal

Dust: An Elysian Tail

Psychonauts 2

New Super Lucky's Tale

Ms. Splosion Man

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

The Evil Within

Prey

Fallout Shelter

Battletoads

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Then there are those games that are deemed "playable":

Halo Infinite

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Sea of Thieves

Fallout 4

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 4

State of Decay 2

Tell Me Why

Quantum Break

Quake Champions

Fable - The Lost Chapters

State of Decay

ReCore: Definitive Edition

LocoCycle

The list of games that are unsupported on Steam Deck, apparently as a result of the anti-cheat requirements, is below:

Gears 5

Halo Master Chief Collection

Microsoft Flight Simulator X

The fact that Halo Infinite is on that list will be a disappointment to many, but in fairness there are still a good number of games that will work on the Deck, and multiplayer has already proven a site of some awkwardness for the hardware due to its Linux-based OS.

It's also worth pointing out that this isn't a final list - the post says that Xbox's studios are working on the updates to make their games playable on Steam Deck, so it's very possible that more titles will get compatibility over the coming months.