Earlier this year Xbox officially confirmed which of its games would play well on Steam Deck and which wouldn't. This list has since been updated to include more compatible games.
This is a comprehensive look at which of its first-party games will run nicely on the Steam Deck, and which will offer a slightly less salutary experience.
The list of official Xbox games is broken into three sections, those that are Verified and will play nicely, those that are playable but may have some hitches, and those that won't work at all.
Which Xbox Game Studios games work on Steam Deck?
In the first category, those that are Verified, we've got the following titles:
- Deathloop
- Pentiment
- Doom Eternal
- Dust: An Elysian Tail
- Psychonauts 2
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- Ms. Splosion Man
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- The Evil Within
- Prey
- Fallout Shelter
- Battletoads
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
Then there are those games that are deemed "playable":
- Halo Infinite
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Sea of Thieves
- Fallout 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Forza Horizon 4
- State of Decay 2
- Tell Me Why
- Quantum Break
- Quake Champions
- Fable - The Lost Chapters
- State of Decay
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- LocoCycle
The list of games that are unsupported on Steam Deck, apparently as a result of the anti-cheat requirements, is below:
- Gears 5
- Halo Master Chief Collection
- Halo Infinite
- Microsoft Flight Simulator X
The fact that Halo Infinite is on that list will be a disappointment to many, but in fairness there are still a good number of games that will work on the Deck, and multiplayer has already proven a site of some awkwardness for the hardware due to its Linux-based OS.
It's also worth pointing out that this isn't a final list - the post says that Xbox's studios are working on the updates to make their games playable on Steam Deck, so it's very possible that more titles will get compatibility over the coming months.