(Pocket-lint) - Xbox has updated its profile on Steam to give a comprehensive look at which of its first-party games will run nicely on the Steam Deck, and which will offer a slightly less salutary experience.

The list is broken into three sections, those that are Verified and will play nicely, those that are playable but may have some hitches, and those that won't work at all.

In the first category, those that are Verified, we've got the following titles:

Deathloop

Psychonauts 2

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

The Evil Within

Prey

Fallout Shelter

Battletoads

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

In the list of those that are playable but not ideal are the following games:

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

Sea of Thieves

Fallout 4

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 4

Quantum Break

State of Decay

The list of games that are unsupported on Steam Deck, apparently as a result of the anti-cheat requirements, is below:

Gears 5

Halo Master Chief Collection

Halo Infinite

Microsoft Flight Simulator X

The fact that Halo Infinite is on that list will be a disappointment to many, but in fairness there are still a good number of games that will work on the Deck, and multiplayer has already proven a site of some awkwardness for the hardware due to its Linux-based OS.

It's also worth pointing out that this isn't a final list - the post says that Xbox's studios are working on the updates to make their games playable on Steam Deck, so it's very possible that more titles will get compatibility over the coming months.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.