Will Xbox Game Pass come to Steam Deck?

(Pocket-lint) - If you're thinking about getting a Steam Deck or even already have one in your hands, then you might have given some thought to the games you can play.

We've already crafted a guide on how to see which games will work with the Steam Deck, but there might be more in future.

While speaking to PC Gamer, Valve president Gabe Newell has said that the company would be happy to work with Microsoft to get Game Pass on Steam. Naturally having Microsoft's subscription service on Steam would give gamers access to a lot more games. Though it would also require more testing to ensure they are verified as playable or not.

PC Gamer asked Newell whether Valve is interested in its own subscription service or getting Game Pass on the store in future. His replies hints at how open the company is to the idea:

"I don't think it's something that we think we need to do ourselves, building a subscription service at this time," Newell said. "But for their customers it's clearly a popular option, and we'd be more than happy to work with them to get that on Steam."

Though it might not happen any time soon, it's promising to see that Valve is open to it. Microsoft has only recently started putting games on Steam rather than exclusively on its own store. Bethesda has also said it's ditching its own launcher and moving to Steam too. Plenty of hope for the future of Steam Deck gaming, if nothing else.

Writing by Adrian Willings.