(Pocket-lint) - If, like us, you pre-ordered a Steam Deck what feels like many moons ago, then you'll be pleased to hear that Valve has announced that things are starting to happen.

The company has officially announced that from 25 February 2022, customers who pre-ordered will finally get the chance to pay the full price for the Steam Deck they chose and gear up the excitement ready for launch.

We've known for a while that this day was coming. Indeed, Valve announced as much back in January, but now the company is re-iterating its plans for it.

On 25 February, Valve says it will be sending out emails to those of us who pre-order the Steam Deck. Those emails will be going out on a first-come, first-served basis - i.e. in the order the reservations were received. When you get your email you'll have just 72 hours to pay the price for the Steam Deck you reserved.

If you have changed your mind, you'll have the option to cancel or you can just ignore the email and it will be automatically cancelled for you after the 72 hour period expires.

If you weren't quick on the trigger when the pre-order was originally announced then there's still hope. If people who put their pre-order in early have now changed their mind and cancel, then the chance to buy goes to the next in line. So keep an eye on your inbox.

Alongside this update, Valve has also revealed more on its plans for the Steam Deck dock. The company has said that unfortunately, it won't be available as soon as expected. But should be coming sometime in the Spring. So that's another thing to look forward to at least.

Writing by Adrian Willings.