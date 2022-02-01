(Pocket-lint) - We're less than a month away from the launch of the hotly anticipated Steam Deck from Valve.

Keen to find out how games will perform on the new device, a Steam user rummaged through SteamDB to uncover the games that Valve has already certified.

The data tell us that Valve has tested 106 games for Steam Deck compatibility so far.

The results aren't available to see on Steam just yet but you can check out the fan-curated list right now.

Valve's Steam Deck verification has four tiers of compatibility:

The highest tier is "Verified" which means it has passed all of Valve's checks including controller support and performance checks.

Next is "Playable" which means the game will work but may need some tweaks to get it to perform at its best.

"Unsupported" means that Valve has tested the game and it will not work.

The "Unknown" tier refers to games that Valve hasn't tested yet.

Of the 106 tested titles, 60 fall into the highest tier of "Verified" and only five titles have been deemed "Unsupported".

Out of these five, four are VR games, which obviously wouldn't work on the Steam Deck, so early signs are really promising.

Some highlights in the "Verified" list include Portal 2, Death Stranding and Dark Souls 3. As well as indie favourites like Cuphead and Celeste.

We can't wait to try out the Steam Deck, luckily there's not long to wait, with units set to ship at the end of February.

Writing by Luke Baker.