Recently though, Valve has begun confirming the future dates outright.

The company has revealed when both the next major Steam sales are happening and the special Steam Fest dates too.

There are four major Steam sales throughout the year and these dates are the best time of year to grab a bargain on the games you've had on your wishlist for a while and were hoping to grab at a bargain price.

Meanwhile, there are also various Steam Fests spread across the year. These are special-themed events related to particular categories and genres of games. The Fests offer discounts on games, but also demos and more.

Upcoming Major Steam Sales

When it comes to the main Steam Sales happening this year, the official dates are currently:

Steam Spring Sale: 16 March to 23 March

Steam Summer Sale: 29 June to 13 July

Steam Autumn Sale: 21 November to 28 November

Steam Winter Sale: 21 December to 4 January

What about Steam Fest?

As well as the main Steam sale dates we obviously also have the various Steam Fest events to watch out for. These are themed celebrations for specific game genres where there are usually special game discounts, in-game events and more.

The Steam Fest calendar currently includes: