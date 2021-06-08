Valve's SteamPal handheld game console may not appear at E3

(Pocket-lint) - A while back the possibility of a Valve crafted portable game console codenamed SteamPal leaked online. Now Valve has announced that it is set to "deliver a message regarding Steam at E3 2021".

Some have reasoned that we might be about to find out more about the console and how it works. Which would certainly be exciting.

We've already heard from Ars Technica that the SteamPal will enable users to play a large selection of Steam games on a portable console powered by Linux. That console is set to be an all-in-one handheld with gamepad controls and a touchscreen panel too. It's also rumoured to be dockable like a Nintendo Switch so you can play on a larger screen if you want to.

Valve is set to make an appearance during the PC Gaming Show which is happening during E3. This event starts on 13 June at 2.30 pm PST, 5.30 pm EST, 10.30 pm BST.

During that event, Valve originally said it would be delivering "a message regarding Steam" it was hoped that this meant we'd be hearing about SteamPal. That message has sadly been updated to state that Valve's time will be used to "deliver a message regarding Steam Next Fest."

Steam Next Fest is taking place from 16 June to 22 June. This event promises to be a "multi-day celebration of upcoming games" with demos, developer live streams and much more besides. There's no mention on the official pages about SteamPal though, so it might be a while off yet.

