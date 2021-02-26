  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Steam game news

Steam's Remote Play Together feature is now even better

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels Steam's Remote Play Together feature is now even better
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Steam's Remote Play Together feature has been around for a while now. Letting gamers play local multiplayer games over the web with friends for free. But now Valve is making it even better by giving access to this to gamers who don't even have a Steam account. 

If you don't know already, the Remote Play Together feature essentially lets one player share local co-op based experiences online with friends. The process for doing so is also really simple, just launch the game, then click on a friend and click "Remote Play Together" to send an invite and then they can accept and play with you. 

The bonus is that only one person needs to own the game. That player hosts the game and streams the data via Steam to their friend and then they can play like they were in the same room. The other person now doesn't need a Steam account and doesn't necessarily need to be playing on PC either. 

If you have the latest Steam Client Beta, then you can copy a link for Remote Play Together and send it to any friend on any device. As long as they can access the Steam Link App, then they'll be able to access the game. This means your friends can play on Android phones, iPhones, iPads, Apple TV and on Raspberry Pi too. 

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own
Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

The games, of course, need to support Remote Play Together, but there are masses of games that do. Remember you're looking for games that offer local multiplayer, not online multiplayer. You can filter games in the Steam store to see those that support only Remote Play Together if you're not sure, just don't expect to be able to play Valheim with 9 friends this way. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.

Recommended for you
How to watch the Pokémon Presents 25th anniversary livestream
How to watch the Pokémon Presents 25th anniversary livestream By Max Freeman-Mills ·
PS Plus free PS5 and PS4 games list for March 2021: FFVII Remake and more
PS Plus free PS5 and PS4 games list for March 2021: FFVII Remake and more By Rik Henderson ·
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: What's new for PS5?
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: What's new for PS5? By Rik Henderson ·
Steam's Remote Play Together feature is now even better
Steam's Remote Play Together feature is now even better By Adrian Willings ·
Best upcoming PS5 games: PlayStation titles to anticipate in 2021 and beyond
Best upcoming PS5 games: PlayStation titles to anticipate in 2021 and beyond By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Sony will reportedly open PS5 to internal storage upgrades this summer
Sony will reportedly open PS5 to internal storage upgrades this summer By Max Freeman-Mills ·