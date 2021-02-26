Steam's Remote Play Together feature is now even better

(Pocket-lint) - Steam's Remote Play Together feature has been around for a while now. Letting gamers play local multiplayer games over the web with friends for free. But now Valve is making it even better by giving access to this to gamers who don't even have a Steam account.

If you don't know already, the Remote Play Together feature essentially lets one player share local co-op based experiences online with friends. The process for doing so is also really simple, just launch the game, then click on a friend and click "Remote Play Together" to send an invite and then they can accept and play with you.

The bonus is that only one person needs to own the game. That player hosts the game and streams the data via Steam to their friend and then they can play like they were in the same room. The other person now doesn't need a Steam account and doesn't necessarily need to be playing on PC either.

If you have the latest Steam Client Beta, then you can copy a link for Remote Play Together and send it to any friend on any device. As long as they can access the Steam Link App, then they'll be able to access the game. This means your friends can play on Android phones, iPhones, iPads, Apple TV and on Raspberry Pi too.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson · 26 February 2021

The games, of course, need to support Remote Play Together, but there are masses of games that do. Remember you're looking for games that offer local multiplayer, not online multiplayer. You can filter games in the Steam store to see those that support only Remote Play Together if you're not sure, just don't expect to be able to play Valheim with 9 friends this way.

Writing by Adrian Willings.