Steam's Lunar New Year Sale might be starting today

(Pocket-lint) - PC gamers, ready your wallets as it seems like the Steam Lunar New Year Sale is about to start. We usually see Valve rolling out sales this time of year and though there's no official word yet on when the sale will start, there are hints at its imminent arrival.

We just recently had the Steam Game Festival and these events and the Steam Awards usually coincide with the launch of a Steam sale.

Meanwhile, the Steam Database, a site designed to track and monitor all things Steam related has posted more evidence of the impending arrival of the sale.

The sale starts today, in less than 10 hours from this tweet.



And for everyone that noticed this year is the year of the ox, here's real sale art



Countdown https://t.co/FINTCW7BV2 pic.twitter.com/mLR8zgGyvz — Steam Database (@SteamDB) February 11, 2021

The tracked history of sales also shows that the Lunar sales usually appear this time of year to coincide with the Chinese New Year celebrations. And of course, Steam has just launched in China so Valve has plenty of reasons to celebrate.

So by all accounts, it looks like the Steam sale should be starting in just a matter of hours.

What we don't know though is what games will be on sale or how much the discounts will be. We will be trawling through to find the best deals and updating our guide to help you grab a bargain though.

We also fully expect Valve to throw in some of the usual festive-themed profile rewards for you to spend your Steam Points on too. So there's plenty to look forward to.

Writing by Adrian Willings.