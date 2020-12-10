Steam now has an adult only section for more risqué gaming content

(Pocket-lint) - Valve is often running new experiments within the Steam store in order to improve user experience and make it easier to discover new content. Now a new addition includes the ability to filter and see "adult only" content.

That's not the aim of this update of course. The new experiment is designed to surface more games across a wider set of categories with Steam's ever-expanding library of games. The idea being to make it easier to find what you like based on sub-genres, themes, player modes and more.

This update adds two sections, "new and noteworthy" which includes popular and trending games and top sellers and then the much more detailed "categories" section. This menu offers up all manner of genres, including everything from walking simulators to shooters, visual novels to action RPGs. You can filter games by "theme" and look for games with a female protagonist or Science Fiction & Cyberpunk Games (we wonder what game is most popular there right now).

Poke around in these categories and you'll find if you have adult games in your collection already or if you have your preferences set to allow it, there's now an Adult Only section which includes all manner of lewd content. At the moment these mostly appear to be Hentai, Anime and all manner of Indie games with heavy amounts of nudity.

All this means it's a lot easier to find what you want and what you're interested without stumbling into a section that you don't. Update your navigation and have a look around by visiting Steam Labs here.

Writing by Adrian Willings.