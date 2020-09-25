Left 4 Dead 2 is not dead: It's just had a huge update with over 1,000 changes

(Pocket-lint) - Left 4 Dead 2 originally launched back in 2009 and has been a solid favourite for many for a long time since. Now it's had a massive update to bring it back to life.

Last Stand is an update to the game that's been lovingly crafted by the community and has now been given the Valve stamp of approval.

Find your friends, dust off your guns, and face the zombie horde one last time in The Last Stand Update, a massive Left 4 Dead 2 update built by the community.



Left 4 Dead 2 is also FREE this weekend starting right now, and on sale for 80% off! https://t.co/mwhl6NIZCC pic.twitter.com/U0waG0NiQT — Valve (@valvesoftware) September 24, 2020

The update is bringing over 1,000 changes to the game including 26 new survival maps, new weapons, new mutations, new animations and more.

There's a whole bunch of new achievements, bug fixes and user interface enhancements and more to breathe new life into the game as well.

As if all that wasn't enough the game is also free to play this weekend and has been heavily discounted if you want to buy it as well. Find out more about what's been changed and see the patch notes for more information.

Writing by Adrian Willings.