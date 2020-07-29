Valve is making it easier to sign up for game beta tests

(Pocket-lint) - It seems that Steam has a new feature which allows gamers to request access to beta tests of games right from the store page.

The process of getting access to a beta test usually involves a lot more effort, with sign-up forms and user requests being handled by devs who then have to give out access manually.

This new update seemingly streamlines that process by letting users request access easily from the Steam store.

The update was spotted by Pavel Djundik (aka @xPaw) who's a data miner and the creator of SteamDB.

While looking at the store page for Total War: Elysium he spotted the button to request access to the playtest underneath the add to your wishlist button on the page.

Clicking that button apparently puts you on the list and users who are chosen to give the game a go will get an email when the game developers are looking for more players.

Valve has spoken to PC Gamer about the update saying it's a new feature that the company is testing and a proper rollout will be coming soon too.

Writing by Adrian Willings.