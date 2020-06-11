You can now play Counter-Strike 1.6 in your browser

If you're in the mood to relive your glory days or for a touch of retro gameplay, then you're bound to love this. You can now play Valve's classic shooter Counter-Strike 1.6 in a web browser. Not Steam installation required.

Without paying a penny or having to register for anything, you can simply load up the game and battle it out in the classic terrorist vs counter-terrorist setting.

Sure, the graphics might look a bit dated and it takes a while to load, but there's no denying it's pretty neat.

Head over to this site and you can hop right into a game with a bunch of other players from around the world. There are currently servers available in Europe, Canada, Asia, India, USA and Brasil and although you can play for free with people from all over, there's also the option to pay to rent a server and game with friends instead.

Old school Counter-Strike fans will be pleased to hear that you can not only play in any browser, but you can also get stuck into the classic favourite maps - de_dust, de_dust2, cs_assault and cs_italy too.

We had a go and it runs smoothly. Though if you're itching for some Counter-Strike action then you're probably better off downloading Steam and a copy of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. That is free-to-play after all.