Quantic Dream's awesome collection of games were originally PlayStation exclusives. Then the games came to PC via the Epic Store last year and now they're on coming to Steam.

Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human were all highly thought of when they originally released on PlayStation. But the development studio wanted to move away from platform exclusivity and expose its game to a wider audience.

Quantic Dream's founder, David Cage, confirmed as much in an interview with Dual Shockers last year.

"We always had a great relationship with Sony PlayStation. They have always been very supportive of my work and we have always been very loyal to them in return," he said, "So we had a very open talk about all this, and they allowed us to release our catalog of titles on PC."

The news that the games are coming to Steam was officially revealed on Twitter:

Finally! Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human are coming to Steam on June 18! #QuanticStream



Download the free demos NOW:

Heavy Rain: https://t.co/vgyWgO3YBt

Detroit: https://t.co/SbIxbSbfoR

Beyond: https://t.co/P51sXvOhwm pic.twitter.com/83TaO6x7Ai — QUANTIC DREAM (@Quantic_Dream) May 25, 2020

The other good news is all three games have been updated and optimised for PC with 4K visuals, 60 FPS gameplay and widescreen support too. Steam lovers will also be pleased to hear that Steam achievements are also included in these new releases.

While you wait for the full release of all three games on 18 June, you can also download and play demos too. Check them out here.