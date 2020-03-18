Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition announced in lieu of GDC

The coronavirus pandemic has lead to plenty of tech show cancellations including GDC and E3 taking a hit.

This is obviously a big disappointment for gamers and game developers alike. Devs especially, now miss out on showcasing new games at the shows to build up the hype before launch.

Valve is helping to alleviate some of that misery with the announcement of the Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition.

The previous Steam Game Festival happened December 2019 and gave gamers access to demos that could be played for two days to give them a taste of things to come.

The Spring Edition of the festival is set to not only go on for longer but also to feature more games as well. Geoff Keighley, Creator of The Games Awards and Gamescom has said that there will be over 40 games to try out during the festival period.

Surprise! @thegamefestival returns tomorrow to @Steam with 40+ new games you can play at home, which were originally set for GDC. This is the Spring edition of @thegamefestival pic.twitter.com/lD7LE509Ge — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 17, 2020

The Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition is set to start 18 March and runs until 23 March. This should give you plenty of time to enjoy what's on offer.