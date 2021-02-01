The next Steam Game Festival will include 500 playable demos

(Pocket-lint) - The Steam Game Festival has been running for a while now, kicking off a couple of years ago and most recently filling the void where the Game Developers Conference would have been.

Now Valve has announced that the next Steam Games Festival is set to start 3 February:

The next Steam Game Festival is coming up, with hundreds of brand-new demos for fans to Play What's Next for free from Feb 3-9!



Watch the trailer for a sneak peak at what developers around the world will be sharing! https://t.co/F4FMZwbO6M — Steam (@Steam) January 28, 2021

During the festival, there's the promise of access to over 500 free game demos as well as the chance to watch livestreams from indie developers and the chance to chat to those devs about the games they're working on. Valve says these demos will include everything from action games to visual novels, strategy game, platformers and everything in between.

This is quite an increase from the previous festival where just 40 games were available to play.

There's also a trailer to give you a taste of what's to come:

Valve is certainly helping to alleviate some of the lockdown misery with the Steam Game Festivals and we're pleased to see these continuing on.

Meanwhile, leaks from the Steam Database seem to suggest that the new Steam sale is set to happen shortly after the Steam Game Festival ends. According to an insider, the Steam Lunar New Year sale is due to kick off on 11 February just in time for the Chinese New Year.

The @Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2021 will run from 11th February to 15th.



The @Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2021 will run from 11th February to 15th.



Leaked from an email to Steam partners, and you know, the Chinese New Year is on 12th https://t.co/FINTCW7BV2#SteamDeals pic.twitter.com/67NGmJZjUb

So plenty of reasons to keep and eye on Steam and ready your wallet for all the exciting games that are coming soon.

Writing by Adrian Willings.