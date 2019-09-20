Court ruling means you might be able to sell your Steam games

A recent ruling by a European court suggests that users should be able to resell games from their Steam library in the same way they would physical ones.

According to a report by French website Next Inpact, the Paris Court of First Instance found earlier this week that Valve was in breach of European law.

In particular, the companies policies on games reselling goes against the law that governs the free-flow of goods.

It is said that, according to that law all products, including digital software, should be able to be sold, even without the permission of the publisher or original seller.

Of course, only a single copy can be sold, not multiple versions but the ruling says users should have the right to do so.

It is said that Valve has three months to rectify the situation but the company has stated it will be appealing the decision.

This is certainly an interesting turn of events, especially considering the on-going controversy surrounding CD key selling sites like G2A.

We also wonder what will happen with other services like Uplay, Epic Store, EA's Origin and others if this ruling holds.

Another intriguing thing to come out of the ruling was the fact that Valve tried to claim Steam was a subscription service.

There is no subscription service on Steam currently that we're aware of. Unlike Xbox Games Pass or Uplay+ services which offer gamers the ability to pay a monthly fee for access to certain games. Though we certainly would like to see one. Heres hoping this is a hint towards that in the future.