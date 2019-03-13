Halo is coming to PC: The Master Chief Collection is heading to Steam and more

For PC gamers, it's time to get excited.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has been confirmed as coming to PC. The whole anthology is set to release on both Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft and 343 Industries have revealed the plans that include bringing the Halo Universe and Master Chief's story to PC.

In a post, Brian Jarrard, Community Director of 343 Industries stated that his team is working to ensure that "Halo: The Master Chief Collection delivers a true "first class" experience on PC."

He went on to acknowledge that PC gamers have higher expectations and stated the team behind the project is determined to deliver all the "features, bells, and whistles expected in a modern PC title".

Halo is set to arrive on PC one game at a time, starting with Halo: Reach, then following on with Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4.

The releases are being staggered this way to ensure each game is "right" on launch. It also means gamers won't have to wait for the entire collection to be finished.

Interestingly, Brian Jarrard also noted that each of these games will evolve over time based on the input and feedback of the community.

There's no official word on when the first release will happen, but it is already on Steam.