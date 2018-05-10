Play your full PC games on iOS and Android devices, including PUBG, via new Steam Link app

Valve is soon to offer the ability to stream your PC games at home to your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Android device, all through a new Steam Link application. Even the Apple TV will be supported.

It will work much like the Steam Link box now, which currently streams games and other media stored in Steam on your PC or Mac to a TV. It uses your home network, but the app for iOS, tvOS and Android will also enable streaming to your phone, tablet or Apple set-top-box too.

You will therefore be able to play games such as the full PC versions of Rocket League and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

Basically, any games in your Steam library can be played. And, as the quality of the graphics is more dependent on your gaming PC rather than the end device, you can get some great results.

The Steam Link app will be available from 21 May and will stream games as long as your device is connected to your home network over a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection or wired. The same is true for the PC or Mac you are using as the host.

It will support wireless controllers, such as the Steam Controller or other MFI controllers.

A new Steam Video app is also on the way to stream movies and TV shows offered on Steam straight to your iOS or Android device. This includes over a mobile data connection so you are not tied to your home network.

And content will be available to download for offline viewing too.

Steam Video will be available later this summer.