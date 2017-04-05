Twitch unveils Steam-like store so it can sell games on top of streaming

Amazon-owned Twitch is no longer just about streaming and watching games. It's now a place where you can buy games, too.

The game-streaming service had already announced plans to launch a digital PC games store, but now, it's finally unveiling the experience. Twitch said users will be able to purchase games directly from Twitch channels and game pages - whether you're using the website or the newly launched desktop app. At launch, there around 50 titles available, including For Honor, Telltale’s Walking Dead series, and more.

A feature in the Twitch store, which seems to be a direct competitor to Valve's Steam platform, will allow partnered streamers to earn 5 per cent of sales that originate from their channel - kind of like Amazon's own affiliate program, which allows people to earn a small per cent of sales through Amazon links. The move also allows Twitch streamers to collect revenue, and it encourages Twitch viewers to use the new store.

Speaking of Twitch viewers, buying any game on the Twitch store worth more than $4.99 nets you a virtual "Twitch Crate" filled with tools like chat emotes, chat badges, and more. Earning a Twitch Crate further enters you into a contest from now until the end of April. Twitch will pick a winner each week to receive PC gear like the Hyper X Cloud Gaming Headset or the Logitech Pro Mechanical Keyboard.

Twitch will also pick a grand prize winner who will get $500 worth of streaming equipment.