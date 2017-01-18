  1. Home
Valve hints at Half-Life 3, Portal 3 or Half-Life VR game, which would you prefer?

  • Valve founder teases information
  • Also says new VR game could be coming

Valve is working on a new single-player game set in the Half-Life or Portal universes.

During a questions and answer session on Reddit, Valve's founder, Gabe Newell, gave several clues as to what that might be.

When asked if Valve was working on "any fully-fledged single-player games", he responded "yes". He was also asked if there was "any chance of a new IP that takes place in the Half-Life/Portal universe", a question that also resulted with a positive response. "Yep," he replied.

Lastly, Newell was asked if Valve is interested in "making a full game experience for the Vive", in reference to the VR headset it created in partnership with HTC. His reply was a little longer this time: "Yes. We think VR is pretty important as a tool for interesting games," he wrote.

Added together, you could be forgiven for thinking that a Half-Life or Portal universe game was coming to the HTC Vive in the not too distant future. Alternatively, take VR out of the question and you might see it as confirmation that a Portal 3 or, dare we say it, Half-Life 3 are in the works.

We've been hoping for the latter for many years, with several reports each year claiming that it is coming. Back in 2014, for example, a Steam employee even said that it was common knowledge that Half-Life 3 was being worked on. But we've still not seen hide nor hair of it.

To be honest, we'd be more than happy with Portal 3.

