Steam summer sale begins: GTA V, Lego Jurassic World, Tales from the Borderlands and more

|
The sun has got his hat on so it's time for Steam to lure us back inside with insanely good game sales.

The Steam summer sale has kicked off with huge savings on games you were probably going to buy anyway.

The big name leading the way is GTA V, if you've not got it yet you can now get 25 per cent off at £39. Not that great a saving, considering it costs about that on consoles anyway. But don't fret you can pick up the new Telltale game, Tales from the Borderlands, for only £5.

While there are plenty more titles to work through you can check into the flash sale section for deals that update every 12 hours. At the time of publishing there was Halo Spartan Assault at 66 per cent off for just £1.35.

Another way to get even more deals is to play Steam's Monster Summer Game. This game, played alone or in groups, allows you to unlock real world deals saving you money on games. If a group unlocks the game sale it will be available to everyone, so you don't have to play – but if everyone had that attitude nothing would get unlocked. For example Crysis 2 was unlocked today and is now available at half price for £10.

The Steam Summer Event, as it's called, runs from 11 June to 20 June. So if you want a deal, be sure to keep checking in to find something that catches your eye.

READ: This is HTC Vive, the Steam VR headset built by HTC and Valve

