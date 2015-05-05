Steam has a serious rival in GOG Galaxy, sign up now
GOG Galaxy is now available for anyone to try.
GOG, formerly called Good Old Games, is a DRM-free digital platform and distribution service for PC games. It's known for selling older titles, though with the new GOG Galaxy storefront and software delivery service, it wants to grow bigger and take on rival clients like Steam and Origin. The service has launched in open beta on Windows and Mac.
GOG Galaxy is also a social network of sorts, as it not only allows players to buy and play games from GOG, but also share and discuss them with friends, manage and update game libraries, track achievements, etc. There are other features that make it standout too, such as the ability to download backup copies of games to a PC.
The team behind GOG, which was also behind The Witcher 3, first announced last year that it planned to introduce a PC gaming service to compete with Steam and Origin. GOG Galaxy is now live and offers auto-updates for its library of over 1,000 new and classic titles, though it also allows automatic updates to be disabled.
GOG Galaxy even has a feature that allows you to restore a previous version of the game. If all that sounds interesting to you, sign up for the beta. You’ll first need to create a login or sign into your GOG account.
