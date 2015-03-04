Steam Machines finally coming in November and Zotac SN970 will be one of the first out of the blocks

It's been quite some time since Valve first detailed its plans for an assault on living rooms, with its SteamOS and Steam Machine console vision, but now we are in the last stretch. The company has revealed that boxes will start to appear from November this year.

Alongside the announcement of new, free games development software in the form of Source 2, Valve confirmed the Steam Machine release date and unveiled the Steam Link, a small set-top-box that enables game streaming from a PC or Steam Machine to a TV, in 1080p 60fps.

It too will be available in November, for $49.99 (around £32). As will the first consumer Steam Controller at an identical price point.

The first Steam Machines will come from brands including Alienware and Flacon Northwest, both of which announced during Valve's Game Developers Conference press event. And Zotac has gone one better and has actually detailed its box for release around the same time.

The Zotac Steam Machine SN970 will have SteamOS preloaded, have Nvidia GeForce graphics (GTX970M 3GB GDDR5), 8GB of RAM, a 64GB solid state drive and a 1TB HDD.

There will be four HDMI 2.0 outputs (blimey) which will support 4K resolutions at 60fps, one HDMI input, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 4.0, four USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and an SD card reader.

Pricing details are yet to be revealed.

Valve has also worked with HTC on the first Steam VR headset, the Vive. Pocket-lint will be posting a hands-on with the headset soon.