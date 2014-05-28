Valve's Steam Machine console delayed until 2015, Steam Controller design could change again

Valve has revealed that the expected release date for its Steam Controller and therefore the official Steam Machine consoles has been shifted to next year. It is unlikely we will see the long awaited project ready for consumer release until 2015.

The reason it gave on its Steam Community pages is that the testing of the wireless prototypes of the Steam Controller has returned more feedback than anticipated. "We're now using wireless prototype controllers to conduct live playtests, with everyone from industry professionals to die-hard gamers to casual gamers," said Valve's Eric Hope.

"It's generating a ton of useful feedback, and it means we'll be able to make the controller a lot better. Of course, it's also keeping us pretty busy making all those improvements. Realistically, we're now looking at a release window of 2015, not 2014."

The Steam Controller has already been redesigned once, with a central touchscreen removed. Perhaps the new feedback will force other changes.

The Steam Machine part of the concept seems to be ready for release, with many PC-makers and partners already having shown their wares at CES in January, but without the official controller it's not the same thing.

Valve will continue to feed its community with updates on progress up to the official launch. "We hope you'll be patient with us while we get there," added Hope.