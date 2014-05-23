  Half-Life 3 being 'worked on' confirms Valve employee, E3 showing still unlikely though

A Valve employee has confirmed that the developer and owner of Steam will be releasing Half-Life 3 in the future, although it could still be some way off.

The creator of Counter Strike, Minh Lee, told goRGNtv in an interview on its Twitch channel that the long-awaited sequel is currently being worked on. "There's like a laser sight on my head right now," Le observed, when a presenter invoked the dreaded Big Hhe said.

"I don't think I can talk about that, to be honest, but I think it's kind of public knowledge, that people know that it is being worked on."

He revealed that it could be a long time before real development starts, however. "If I were to say that yeah, I've seen some images, like some concept art of it, that wouldn't be big news to be honest.

"But yeah, I mean like I guess I could say that I did see something that looked kinda like in the Half-Life universe. And I mean it wouldn't surprise anyone if I said they're doing it, they're working on it, yeah. So to go on a limb I'd say I did see some concept art for Half-Life 3."

If the project is still in the concept design phase, there is a lot of work yet to be done to even enter full production. It would be a safe bet therefore that there will be nothing on it at this year's E3.

E3 2015? Now, that might be a different matter altogether.