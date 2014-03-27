Goat Simulator coming to Steam on 1 April (yeah, you read that right)

There's a game on the horizon that everybody is waiting for with bated breath. It features an open world environment, cars and next-gen graphics (of sorts). And no, it's not Watch Dogs.

While that is indeed high on everybody's wishlists, this particular game is due to be released a lot sooner. On 1 April in fact, through Steam. Yes, it's Goat Simulator.

We have to admit that the release date has not been lost on us, but as you can purchase it on pre-order now (to get a Steam unlock code), it's an elaborate April Fool's Joke if that were the case.

According to Swedish developer Coffee Stain Studios the game was built during a game jam and has been polished a little since, but the disclaimer also hints at it being a ruse: "Goat Simulator is a small, broken and stupid game. It was made in a couple of weeks so don’t expect a game in the size and scope of GTA with goats," says Coffee Stain.

"In fact, you’re better off not expecting anything at all actually. To be completely honest, it would be best if you’d spend your $10 on a hula hoop, a pile of bricks or maybe a real-life goat."

We hope it is real though, so we'll be happy to be proved wrong. We particularly like the nod to the infamous and controversial Dead Island trailer in its own YouTube teaser video.

And do let us know if you've managed to get an unlock code or have played it already. You can find out more at goat-simulator.com.

READ: Ever wanted to find out it's like to be an iRobot Roomba? Now you can with Robot Vacuum Simulator 2013