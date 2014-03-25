  Valve's Portal puzzle video game is coming to Android - thanks to Nvidia Shield

Valve's Portal video game will soon land for Tegra-powered Android devices, according to Nvidia.

Portal, which debuted in 2007 for Microsoft Windows, as well as the Xbox 360 and Sony PlayStation 3 consoles, is a first-person puzzle-platform video game developed by Valve Corporation. At the 2014 GPU Technology Conference on Tuesday, Jen-Hsun Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia, announced the popular game was set to launch for Nvidia's Shield portable game console as a full-on Android port.

READ: Nvidia Project Shield pictures and hands-on

"We’re teaming up with Valve to bring the critically acclaimed Portal to SHIELD," announced Nvidia in a blog post. "Winner of over 70 industry awards and 95 per cent MetaCritic score, Portal is a hybrid of FPS and puzzle style gaming that creates a a new genre of spatial brain teasers, offering hours of totally unique gameplay."

Both Valve and Nvidia are working together to port the original PC game for Android so that it can arrive on Shield, a handheld game console by Nvidia, which released in 2013 and runs on Android Jelly Bean. Portal for Android will initially be limited to devices powered by Nvidia's Tegra processors, but it won't be exclusive forever and could expand to more Android devices, according to representative cited by The Verge.

READ: Portal 2 review

There's no word on an exact release date, though the phrase "coming soon" was thrown around liberally at the GPU conference. We've contacted the company for more information, and we'll update when and if those details become known.