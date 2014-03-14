  Valve's updated Steam Controller pictured with new buttons and no touchscreen

Valve previously announced it would update its Steam Controller by ditching the touchscreen and embracing physical buttons, but the gaming company has yet to share a press image of the device...until now.

Say hello to Valve's revamped Steam Controller for SteamOS. The image below shows the new controller on the top and the original controller on the bottom. For those of you not keeping track, this updated controller is the second version of the Steam Controller that debuted last year.

Valve technically gave gamers a brief look at the controller during Steam Dev Days developer summit in January, when the company revealed it wanted to remove the controller's central touchscreen. Valve said the touchscreen was redundant and that gamers should look at their television rather than their controller.

Additionally, Valve said it would move the ABXY buttons into a diamond shape similar to the Xbox 360's controller. This would help with backwards compatibility of older games, the company said. After all, Valve had promised support for any game out there.

"The latest version refines ergonomic aspects of the Controller by adding two diamond-patterned button layouts in the area previously designated for a touch screen display," Valve described in an email, according to ShackNews. "These analog buttons are offered in addition to the touch pads featured in the original prototypes."

If you want to learn more about Valve's Steam Controller, there is a dedicated page available on the Steam Powered website. It hasn't been updated with the new controller yet, though it'll presumably have all the latest details soon.