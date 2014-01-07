Zotac Zbox Steam Machine announced, looks more like a router than a console

CES 2014 has already revealed a few Steam Machines and it appears it's not going to stop, as the compact Zotax Zbox is announced.

The Zbox, whose name os clearly aimed at console fans, is a compact Steam Machine that looks very much like a Wi-Fi router. The idea is you can hook the device to the back of your monitor or TV for Steam gaming without any clutter.

Detailed specs aren't confirmed by Zotac yet but so far we've been told the Zbox will have an Intel Core processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics, an all-black case with orange lighting, SteamOS pre-installed and a Steam controller and will arrive in the second half of 2014.

We'll attempt to find it in the CES madness, if it's here, to get you more details and hands-on time.

