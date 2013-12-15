  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Steam game news

Lucky few unbox the beta Steam Machine for first time, sent by Valve in magical wooden box

|
1/4  
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond

Valve's beta Steam Machine has landed in the hands of its 300 beta participants and subsequently, a few unboxings of the exclusive gaming machine have hit the net. 

Valve got creative with the Steam Machine, sending it in a wooden crate, instead of the normal device packaging we're used to. Inside the wooden box are the gaming machine itself, HDMI and USB cables, Steam Controller, a power cord, Wi-Fi antenna and recovery USB. This is shown by an unboxing gallery from Imgur user Colbehr

lucky few unbox the beta steam machine for first time sent by valve in magical wooden box image 2

The Steam Machine doesn't look too different from the device we saw earlier in year. There are 300 ventilation holes found on the device, and each Machine has a hole uniquely stamped for one of the 300 beta participants. The specifications for the Machine are pretty close from device to device, but differ in some aspects, as Steam wants to test its SteamOS under different conditions. 

The Steam Machine pictured by Colbehr is running a 3.20GHz Intel i5-4570 processor, 16GB of RAM, Zotac made GTX 780 GPU with 3GB of video memory, an ASRock Z87E-ITX motherboard, and Silverstone ST45SF power supply. First impressions of the Steam Controller are that it is light and doesn't work well with some titles, given its beta state. 

The Steam Machine was sent to users in line with the SteamOS beta launch on Friday

SteamOS is an operating system built around Steam. It uses Linux as an architecture, though the development team at Valve has built on top. The beauty of SteamOS is that it's free; you won't need Valve hardware to install it. Valve also plans to make it a freely licensable operating system for manufacturers, and is using the Steam Machine beta as an example.

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments