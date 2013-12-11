  Digital Storm teases plans for $1,400 Steam Machine aimed at high-end gamers

Boutique PC maker Digital Storm has revealed it will get in the Steam Machine game in 2014. It will show off its offering at the Consumer Electronics Show 2014 in January, and the machine will be priced at $1,469 (£897) when it hits the market.

In a posting on its website, Digital Storm promises a powerful gaming machine that is going to "defy the cookie-cutter mould of small form factor systems". Unlike iBuypower's $499 Steam Machine, Digital Storm doesn't want to compete with the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, because it instead wants to aim at the high-end gaming market.

Full details for the machine haven't been revealed. We do know that it will sit at 4.4-inches wide, 14.1-inches deep, and 16.4-inches tall, complete with a GeForce GTX Titan graphics card, 700W power supply, and liquid cooling inside. The Xbox One sits at 3.1-inches tall, 10.8-inches wide, and 13.1-inches long, but it sits horizontally instead of vertically (like Digital Storm's offering).

