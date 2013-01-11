  1. Home
There's a chance the Valve CES booth team have gone mad

One of the stories from CES this year that has gained traction has been about the new Steam gaming PC. Since news broke about the rumoured device, it seems that members of the press have besieged the Steam booth and demanded to be given a look at the dinky gaming PC.

Pretty much everyone going has been told to go away, and when we went to the stand we were amused to see a cut-out of a cat, and taped to it a handwritten message that read simply: "Thanks for stopping by... The Valve booth is meow closed". It was, perhaps, one of the highlights of CES 2013 for us, and we're still enjoying it now.

We had heard that anyone going to the booth was being turned away. And, indeed, it wasn't a booth in any meaningful way - just an open space with some meeting areas for executives to have chats with various Valve staff.

Frankly, it's something of a mystery to us why Valve wouldn't put a little more effort in. If you're going to build one of the most hotly anticipated games machines of recent history, then why wouldn't you bash together a couple of mock-ups and throw them on a stand? This is CES after all, people come here to look at barely finished things and get excited about gadgets that won't launch for another six months - or more.

