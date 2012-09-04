  Valve moving into hardware gaming space

Gaming developer Valve has posted a job listing that confirms it is looking to move into the hardware space, suggesting a Valve console could be on the horizon.

Despite saying it had no such plans in March, Valve has now spoken of a desire to move into the hardware space after feeling the industry has stagnated.

“Valve is traditionally a software company. Open platforms like the PC and Mac are important to us, as they enable us and our partners to have a robust and direct relationship with customers. We’re frustrated by the lack of innovation in the computer hardware space though, so we’re jumping in,” reads the job listing.

“Even basic input, the keyboard and mouse, haven’t really changed in any meaningful way over the years,” it says. “There’s a real void in the marketplace, and opportunities to create compelling user experiences are being overlooked.”

The job vacancy for the industrial designer position requires at least six years of shipping high-tech hardware products and a background in product design.

A vacancy for a “platform hardware” electronics engineer has also been posted, suggesting Valve’s move into the hardware field is picking up momentum.