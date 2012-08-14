  1. Home
Half-life 3 listed to appear at Gamescom: A mistake, says organiser

About a billion gamers got excited this morning when reports started to appear online that the latest chapter in Valve's superb Half-life series, Half-life 3, was to be shown at Gamescom in Germany this week. It also seemed certain that Electronic Arts would be demoing Dragon Age 3.

However, the overeager members of the press have now been told that neither of the games will actually make an appearance at the games convention. Instead, the organiser of Gamescom has informed Eurogamer that the listing of both games as being at the show was "a mistake".

Both Half-life 3 and Dragon Age 3 had appeared on a list of "new products/releases" accessible via the official Gamescom website, but incorrectly it now turns out.

No explanation has been given for their original appearance, although a disclaimer on the document (in German) translates to: "Please take note of the sources: exhibitors, media, intenet forums, blogs. No responsibility is taken for the correctness of this information."

So, it seems the organiser has caused rather a wild goose chase across the web.

Then again, maybe Valve does have something up its sleeve after all...

What do you think? Should Valve use Gamescom to announce its biggest title for a considerable while? Let us know in the comments below...

