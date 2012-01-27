  Valve Steam app hits iOS and Android

Online game distributor Valve has launched iOS and Android apps for its Steam users - although sadly this doesn't mean PC gaming on the go.

Instead, like the My Xbox iOS app, this is an online community based app where gamers can chat with their Steam buddies, browse community groups and user profiles, view screenshots and user-generated content for their favourite games, read the latest Steam and gaming news and keep track of their Steam accounts.

Game sales will also be on offer, with the extensive Steam library of Windows and Mac titles available to buy from your phone.

"The Steam app comes from many direct requests from our customers," said Gabe Newell, co-founder and president of Valve. "Seeing which of your friends are online and playing a game, sending quick messages, looking at screenshots for an upcoming game, or catching a sale - these are all features customers have requested.

"Mobile is changing way people interact, play games and consume media, and the Steam app is part of our commitment to meet customer demands and expand the service functionality of Steam to make it richer and more accessible for everyone."

The app is free on both iOS and Android and is available now. It's a limited beta trial to begin with, so act fast if you want to be involved.