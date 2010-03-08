  Valve's Steam comes to Mac

Valve has announced it will be bringing its Steam gaming service to the Mac bringing with it a shiny beacon of gaming fun to Mac users who've in the past been left out.

"Steam and Valve's library of games including Left 4 Dead 2, Team Fortress 2, Counter-Strike, Portal, and the Half-Life series will be available in April." The company has confirmed in a statement following a teaser campaign last week.

"Steamworks for the Mac supports all of the Steamworks APIs, and we have added a new feature, called Steam Play, which allows customers who purchase the product for the Mac or Windows to play on the other platform free of charge," says the company.

Even better news for Mac gamers is that Valve says they will be treating the Mac as a "Tier 1" platform meaning it will be releasing games at the same time as PC and Xbox 360.

Mac and Windows players will be part of the same multiplayer universe, sharing servers, lobbies, and so forth the company has confirmed.

The first Mac Steam client will be the new generation currently in beta testing on Windows.