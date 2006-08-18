Star Wars to come to PSP and Nintendo DS

Ubisoft is launching Star Wars: Lethal Alliance for Sony PSP and Nintendo DS in December.



The game takes place in between Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, and Episode IV: A New Hope.



Gamers can take on the enemy in multiplayer format, as they become Twi’lek Rianna Saren and security droid Zeeo, whose ultimate goal is uncover the Death Star.



Combining the weaponry and acrobatic skills of Rianna with the defensing and slicing support of Zeeo creates a formidable team that travels from Coruscant to Mos Eisley, and explores Death Star, Tatooine, and new locations on Despayre, Danuta, and Alderaan.



Each location brings the team face to face with old characters like Boba Fett, Kyle Katarn, Princess Leia Organa, Darth Vader, and more.