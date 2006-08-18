Ubisoft is launching Star Wars: Lethal Alliance for Sony PSP and Nintendo DS in December.
The game takes place in between Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, and Episode IV: A New Hope.
Gamers can take on the enemy in multiplayer format, as they become Twi’lek Rianna Saren and security droid Zeeo, whose ultimate goal is uncover the Death Star.
Combining the weaponry and acrobatic skills of Rianna with the defensing and slicing support of Zeeo creates a formidable team that travels from Coruscant to Mos Eisley, and explores Death Star, Tatooine, and new locations on Despayre, Danuta, and Alderaan.
Each location brings the team face to face with old characters like Boba Fett, Kyle Katarn, Princess Leia Organa, Darth Vader, and more.
Star Wars to come to PSP and Nintendo DS
Ubisoft is launching Star Wars: Lethal Alliance for Sony PSP and Nintendo DS in December.
- PUBG Mobile version 6 detailed: First person mode, Mini-Zone, Armoury and more
- Best zombie games of E3 2018: The undead are coming for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch
- Nintendo Switch: How to use a GameCube controller with your Switch
- Nintendo just released the original arcade Donkey Kong for the Switch
- Cyberpunk 2077 initial review: The most stunning open world RPG we've seen by far
- This Labo-style cardboard kit turns your Switch into an arcade cabinet
- Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- The Last of Us 2: Joel is not dead and there are new infected classes to encounter
- Fortnite on Nintendo Switch info, price and everything you need to know
- Sony prevents Fortnite cross-play between PS4 and Switch