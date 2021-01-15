  1. Home
Get Star Wars Battlefront 2 for free with Epic Games now

Contributing editor
(Pocket-lint) - Epic Games is regularly giving away different games in its store for everyone's favourite price - free. This time, it's the turn of Star Wars Battlefront 2

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition is currently free to add to your library until 21 January. This edition of the game includes the standard game and a mass of content that was available to purchase in-game from the original launch in 2017 up to December 2019. 

The game initially launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC way back in the hazy days of 2017, but there have been plenty of free content updates released since then. In fact, it was only last year that the game's developers announced its final large content update in the form of The Battle on Scarif

Since launch, Dice had rolled out 25 free updates for the game with content for both solo play, co-op and multiplayer elements of the game. There's also been content inspired by the Star Wars story itself and battle locations including Hoth, Tatooine, Yavin 4, Death Star II and, of course, Scarif. 

So if you haven't given it a go, now might well be the time as it certainly won't be free forever. To get it, all you need to do is to log in to your account and click to grab the game from the store. Then it'll be added to your account to keep forever. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.