Star Wars: Squadrons DLC puts Baby Yoda on your dashboard

(Pocket-lint) - Star Wars: Squadrons is getting a free DLC to coincide with the start of The Mandolorian season 2.

Electronic Arts, Motive, and Lucasfilm announced the content update during the Mando Mondays launch event, which is revealing new Mandalorian-centric products and news every Monday throughout season two of the hit series.

The DLC coming to Star Wars: Squadrons includes eight new unlockable cosmetic items inspired by season one. You get bobbles that hang from inside the cockpit of your in-game space fighter and flairs like The Mandalorian ship.

You also get a Beskar Iron ingot, as well as a hologram based on the Blurgg creature that transported Mandalorian on Arvala-7, and another hologram for the bounty hunter that tracked Mando and Baby Yoda during season one. But the most exciting additions are the dashboard flairs, one of which shows the IG-11 that helped save Mando and Baby Yoda during season one. Another lets you ride with The Child, aka Baby Yoda.

This is a free content update that will be available to Star Wars: Squadron owners from 28 October 2020. That should give you a couple of days to fly with Baby Yoda before season two premieres on 30 October 2020 on Disney+.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.