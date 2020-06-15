The Star Wars universe has taken a little while to get going under EA's somewhat maligned guidance, but looks like it's sputtering into life fully now, with last year's Jedi: Fallen Order being joined by a new dogfighting game that EA's announced - Star Wars: Squadrons.

The game, which will have a full singleplayer campaign, will pit teams of five players against each other in aerial battles, set just after the end of The Return of the Jedi in the Skywalker Saga's arc.

EA and developers Motive have released that reveal trailer, and are promising to show off full gameplay footage at EA's Play Live event later this week, when we also anticipate all sorts of other game reveals.

The five-against-five battles that look they form the game's core will allow players to choose their fighters carefully to make sure that they account for opposition playstyles, and as players progress they'll unlock cosmetic upgrades like new skins, alongside new weapons and upgrades.

The game will also feature cross-platform play, which is increasingly becoming expected but is nonetheless extremely welcome for most gamers.

Squadrons will release on October 2 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, and will also be playable in VR, excitingly - that cockpit view that the trailer opens with is a tantalising look at what could be a hugely immersive way to experience the Star Wars universe.

Interestingly, it's priced at £34.99 or $40, suggesting that it may not be the most substantial package of all time. Still, we can't wait to strap in and try it out - if it can capture some of that old X-Wing, Rogue Squadron magic, it'll be a real winner.