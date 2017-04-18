Star Wars Battlefront 2 official, first gameplay trailer now live

EA has released the first official trailer for the sequel to Star Wars Battlefront.

Unsurprisingly, the next game in the series is officially called "Star Wars Battlefront II", with the logo first published by the games publisher on its own website. The stunning new trailer gives us a great glimpse at what to expect from the next game in the series - including the single-player story mode fans have been clamouring for.

In the campaign mode, you will take control of female Elite Stormtrooper Iden Versio, who must fight battles following the defeat of the Empire at Endor.

Battlefront 2 also adds new characters from other Star Wars films into the mix, as we see glimpses of Kylo Ren, Darth Maul, Yoda and Rey. Huge battles in space will be a prominent feature of the game too.

Battlefront 2 will be available for the same platforms as the two-year-old remake: PS4, Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs. It will also launch on the same day as the last outing: 17 November.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, otherwise known as Episode VIII, will hit UK cinemas on 15 December, so it's good timing.

We also expect to see and even play some of the game at this year's E3 videogames convention in June. It is highly possible that levels based on The Last Jedi will be available soon after release as DLC.