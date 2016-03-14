Half-Life and Portal movies going ahead says Star Wars director J.J. Abrams

The long and eagerly awaited Half-Life and Portal movies are coming and director J.J. Abrams has confirmed more details.

Valve's Gabe Newell and Star Wars director J.J. Abrams spoke about a team up back in 2013 but it's only now that confirmation has arrived proper. Speaking at the SXSW festival The Force Awakens director said: "We’ve got writers, and we’re working on both those stories. But nothing that would be an exciting update."

Of course that much detail itself is enough of an update to get even a mild Half-Life fan clicking for a YouTube fan made film to fill the wait time. That should be a long haul since it's still in the writing stages.

Also Valve's Newell has said in the past that if these movies aren't perfect he'd rather do them in-house at Valve, so there will be plenty of pressure to get them right.

Which movie will come first is unclear but we'd imagine the bigger fan base of Half-Life will be catered to initially.

While we've got a long wait ahead of us before meeting the real-world Gordon Freeman or Portal's Chell, we've got some brilliant fan-made films to keep us going in the meantime. Check the link below to see what happens when real-world Gordon Freeman goes head-to-head with Chell.

