  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Star Wars game news

This is the best Star Wars movie you’ll see this year, Battlefront running in 4K 60fps

|
Electronic Arts This is the best Star Wars movie you’ll see this year, Battlefront running in 4K 60fps
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

- The Force is strong with the SweetFX mod

- Best viewed on a 4K TV or monitor

At the end of November, we published a series of screengrabs said to be taken in-game of Star Wars Battlefront running the Toddyhancer 2.0 mod, and we thought they were spectacular.

However, as amazing as they still are we think there's a better example of how good Battlefront can look, if you have a kickass PC to run it on.

Jackfrags has posted a three-and-a-half minute collection of some quite stunning footage of the game running in 4K at 60 frames per second and with the SweetFX Real Life mod slapped over the top. The result doesn't quite look quite as photo realistic as the Toddyhancer stills, but considering this is rolling video, it's more impressive we feel.

The Hoth sequences and the effect the mod has on the ice - especially in the caves - are particularly great.

READ: Star Wars Battlefront review: Aren't you a little short for a stormtrooper?

Of course, to get the best result even from the video, you need to watch it in 4K60 on a compatible screen. We watched it using the YouTube app running on an Nvidia Shield Android TV, playing through a Samsung 55HU7500 telly. At full resolution it is breathtaking.

Even in 1080p60, you can still see how amazing the game can look. We thoroughly advise you give it a watch now.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments