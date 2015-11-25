Check out these incredible Star Wars Battlefront screens: Are they real or fake?

Since its release debate has raged over Star Wars Battlefront, with hardcore gamers bemoaning its simplicity and lack of longevity, while more casual gamers heralding the game for the exact same reasons. One thing nobody can dispute, however, is that it is one of the best looking games on the planet. Developer Dice has done a magnificent job in making it look the best it could ever be - just like the movies.

Or so we thought.

Another debate has now sprung up in the last or two - not about the game itself, but about whether or not an alleged graphics modification by Martin Bergman is real or not.

Bergman claims that he has used his Toddyhancer mod on the PC version of Battlefront to, what seems to be, outstanding effect. Unbelievable even. And therein lies the problem.

The mod was previously used to allegedly improve the graphical fidelity of Grand Theft Auto V, gaining more than 1.3 million views on YouTube in the process. And considering the way the footage moves and looks, it's more believable perhaps than the shots he's now released of his attempt to improve Star Wars Battlefront.

You can flick through all the stills in our gallery above to make your own mind up. One thing is for sure, if it is genuine, the Toddyhancer 2.0 mod is quite simply incredible. Bergman claims that he will release it publicly soon, to prove once and for all that it exists. There's one issue, he says; it drops the frame rate by 30-40 frames per second. That could make it less playable for sure, but it would be interesting to see a more film-like quality.

One way Bergman could perhaps also shut up the doubters is by releasing a video of the mod at work, or use it on a different setting - Hoth, for example. Or maybe he can't afford the airfare for all his cosplayers to go to snowier climes?

Let us know what you think in the comments below.