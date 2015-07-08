Star Wars Battlefront isn’t the only licensed game coming out soon, this is Star Wars Uprising

Star Wars Uprising is an iOS and Android game that was announced last month and is currently accepting pre-registration by those hoping to get involved as soon as it is available.

However, while we could give you some of the details of the online role-playing game during its initial announcement, we didn't know much about how the gameplay would work. Now we do.

Developer Kabam has released a video showing gameplay footage and the action will be top-down and in an isometric view. The clip also gives a hint on just how varied your customisable hero can be, with huge amounts of different items and clothing available - with many most likely available as paid-for premium content, we would imagine.

There are also hints as to the control system. Characters have an arrow underneath showing the direction they fire in with a circle floating behind. This will no doubt signify a finger swipe on the device screen.

Other movement, it looks like, will be controlled through screen taps.

Star Wars Uprising is the first game for mobile set between the end of the original trilogy and the start of the new film, out later this year. The game is set for release in September, to coincide with the movie hitting cinemas, and a beta release will roll out to different regions soon.