Star Wars: Uprising is a new mobile RPG set after Vader's death and will be with us within weeks

Wow, this really came out of nowhere, but there's a new Star Wars heading to mobile platforms within weeks. And what's more, it is set in the period between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Developed by Kabam, Star Wars: Uprising is a role-playing game that gives players control over their own unique characters on missions, with deep ability progression and the chance to build up a crew and cartel in order to take part in "large-scale battles" that will shape the game universe.

It features real-time co-op gameplay and multiple locations will be available to visit, throughout the Anoat Sector - which includes Hoth and Cloud City from the original trilogy.

Player characters can be from different Star Wars types, including smuggler, bounty hunter, rebel, gambler or even something unique.

Kabam has a lot of experience in the mobile sector and RPG titles, being behind Marvel Contest of Champions, Heroes of Camelot and The Hobbit: Kingdoms of the Middle Earth. The team working on Star Wars: Uprising includes Daniel Erickson, former creative director of MMORPG Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Star Wars: Uprising will be release first in beta form in "select territories" although the actual regions are yet to be revealed.

You can find out more by pre-registering at playstarwarsuprising.com. You'll also get a free in-game stormtrooper helmet and other rewards if you do.

