Star Wars: Battlefront game premieres at fan convention, watch the trailer here

Publisher Electronic Arts and Swedish developer Dice has unveiled the next version of their Star Wars-themed multiplayer shooter while at the annual Star Wars Celebration fan convention held in California.

The new Star Wars: Battlefront game is set in the middle of the original film trilogy and will revolve around shoot-out battles with up to 40 players portraying Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire forces. The game is just the latest title to expand the Battlefront series, which publisher LucasArts originally kicked off in 2004.

EA obtained exclusive rights to develop Star Wars games for gaming consoles in 2013, and so it put subsidiary DICE to work on a new Battlefront. Dice has been teasing the upcoming game at the E3 game convention for at least the last two years, but now it's finally revealed gameplay to Star Wars die-hards in Anaheim.

The new Star Wars: Battlefront is the third game to carry the Battlefront name and basically features all the environments, vehicles, weaponry, and characters from the original Star Wars trilogy. As a player, you can join large-scale cooperative campaigns or one-off missions inspired by scenes from the original films.

Locations in the game include places like Hoth from Return of the Jedi, Luke Skywalker’s home world of Tatooine, and planet named Sullust, etc. The game also gives sharpshooters with the ability to assume iconic characters on the battlefield, including bounty hunter Boba Fett and Sith baddie Darth Vader.

The gameplay consists of first-person or third-person shooter experiences, in which players can switch between either view. Battlefront will also include a free downloadable level, called Battle of Jakku, that'll connect Return of the Jedi with The Force Awakens. It'll be available two weeks before new film opens in theaters.

Star Wars: Battlefront is scheduled to release 17 November for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.