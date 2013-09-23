  Star Wars 1313: Here's what we're missing thanks to Disney's Lucasfilm takeover

Star Wars 1313 was set to be a graphical boundary pushing game until Disney bought Lucasfilm and canned it along with LucasArts. The trailer alone had Star Wars fans and gamers alike slack jawed with its stunning visuals and impressive set pieces. And as if that wasn't bad enough, another level of gaming creative smarts has just been revealed.

At a BAFTA event in London, Lucasfilm's chief technology strategy officer Kim Liberi spoke and showed off video of ground-breaking VFX technology. The video, below, shows how far LucasArts had come in creating realtime graphical renderings of gaming actors. As you can see the results on the screen are better than most games out today can manage, and that's rendered live. Imagine what a PS4 or Xbox One could do with that?

But all is not lost: this technology could help change the face of gaming and movies of the future. "We think that computer graphics are going to be so realistic in real time computer graphics that," says Liberi, "over the next decade, we'll start to be able to take the post out of post-production; where you'll leave a movie set and the shot is pretty much complete."

This means that big film and game production sets of the near future could be able to see the end result while shooting. That should make creative exploration easier while allowing the actors to see what they're working towards more clearly.

Let's hope this change means better future films and games - specifically Star Wars VII.